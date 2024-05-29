Family Head Kills 8 in Madhya Pradesh, Later Dies by Suicide; Probe Underway

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked to death eight members of his joint family late Tuesday night before taking his own life in Chhindwara district. The incident took place in Bodal Kachhar village under Mahuljhiri police station area limits.

Senior officials, including the Chhindwara collector and superintendent of police, rushed to the village, located approximately 100 km away from the district headquarters, to oversee the investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Awadhesh Singh, revealed to ETV Bharat that the purported head of the family is believed to have died by suicide shortly after taking life of his eight family members, including his parents and children.

Some villagers suggested that the alleged perpetrator may have been grappling with mental health issues. However, authorities have refrained from confirming the identity of the accused.

More details awaited.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 044 24640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).