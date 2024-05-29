From Priyanka, Rashmika to Keerthy, Indian Celebs Add Voice to 'All Eyes On Rafah' Movement

Hyderabad: At least forty-five individuals were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted on Monday that a 'tragic mistake' had been committed. Following its most recent onslaught on Palestine, Israel is becoming the target of intensifying international criticism. Several Indian celebrities have expressed their outrage at civilian casualties, including "children that were burned alive."

Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Anurag Kashyap, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Keerthy Suresh and others have shared the viral phrase on their Instagram stories to express their solidarity with Palestinians. Priyanka Chopra, who is frequently called out for remaining mute on Palestine despite being UNICEF's worldwide Goodwill Ambassador, took to Instagram and added the "All Eyes On Rafah" template to her story.

Joining her was Ileana D'Cruz who shared three Stories on her social media handle, showing support to Palestinians. The first one was the generic All Eyes On Rafah, while in the second Story, she wrote: "My heart breaks for the state of the world we're living in currently. Warning. The next video is distressing to watch." The third Story picked up from where she had ended the previous one sharing a distressing visual of children in the safer strip of Rafah, which was attacked yesterday.

Moreover, actor Athiya Shetty shared a string of Stories on Instagram, standing up for Palestinians. Along with the All Eyes on Rafah status, she shared a video of children filmed by a journalist before the bombing of Rafah, Gaza. Taking to Instagram, she also shared a quote on peace, with the caption: "To heal the planet, we need to heal ourselves."

Similarly, acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap joined in the chorus along with South actor Keerthy Suresh. This comes after several celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others condemned the violent act and took to Instagram to voice their support.