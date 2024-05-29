ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Priyanka, Rashmika to Keerthy, Indian Celebs Add Voice to 'All Eyes On Rafah' Movement

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 29, 2024, 7:48 AM IST

Updated : May 29, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted to a "tragic mistake" following an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of at least 45 Palestinians. The incident sparked international criticism, with Indian celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Anurag Kashyap, Keerthy Suresh and others joining in solidarity with Palestine, expressing outrage over civilian casualties, including children.

Hyderabad: At least forty-five individuals were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted on Monday that a 'tragic mistake' had been committed. Following its most recent onslaught on Palestine, Israel is becoming the target of intensifying international criticism. Several Indian celebrities have expressed their outrage at civilian casualties, including "children that were burned alive."

Keerthy Suresh expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Keerthy Suresh expresses solidarity with Palestinians (Instagram Story)

Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Anurag Kashyap, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Keerthy Suresh and others have shared the viral phrase on their Instagram stories to express their solidarity with Palestinians. Priyanka Chopra, who is frequently called out for remaining mute on Palestine despite being UNICEF's worldwide Goodwill Ambassador, took to Instagram and added the "All Eyes On Rafah" template to her story.

Ileana expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Ileana expresses solidarity with Palestinians (Instagram Story)

Joining her was Ileana D'Cruz who shared three Stories on her social media handle, showing support to Palestinians. The first one was the generic All Eyes On Rafah, while in the second Story, she wrote: "My heart breaks for the state of the world we're living in currently. Warning. The next video is distressing to watch." The third Story picked up from where she had ended the previous one sharing a distressing visual of children in the safer strip of Rafah, which was attacked yesterday.

Moreover, actor Athiya Shetty shared a string of Stories on Instagram, standing up for Palestinians. Along with the All Eyes on Rafah status, she shared a video of children filmed by a journalist before the bombing of Rafah, Gaza. Taking to Instagram, she also shared a quote on peace, with the caption: "To heal the planet, we need to heal ourselves."

Athiya Shetty expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Athiya Shetty expresses solidarity with Palestinians (Instagram Story)
Similarly, acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap joined in the chorus along with South actor Keerthy Suresh. This comes after several celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others condemned the violent act and took to Instagram to voice their support.

