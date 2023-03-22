Puri (Odisha): On the occasion of World Water day, which is celebrated across the world on March 22, internationally- acclaimed sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik spread the message of the importance of water conservation through his sand art. Pattnaik's sand artwork showcases the plight of a man who is struggling to get a few drops of water while the other side shows an overflowing bucket of water.

The sand art has a message as well which reads "be the change Save water". Pattnaik took to Twitter to share the message of saving water with the netizens. Pattnaik tweeted, "On WorldWaterDay lets pledge to SaveWater by all & every means. My SandArt at Puri beach in India with the message “Be the change “ SaveWater."

The Padma Shri awardee is known for making magnificent sand sculptures on the beaches. His sand art helps sensitise people about keeping the environment clean and green. The theme for World Water Day this year is "Accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis". The first World Water Day was observed by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 1993.

