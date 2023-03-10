Puri (Odisha): Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik received a special homage from renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who created a portrait of him on the beaches of Puri. The actor had a cardiac arrest on Wednesday late at night in Mumbai. Sudarshan wrote "Tribute to Satish Kaushik" next to the portrait of the late actor.

Speaking to a news agency, the sand artist said Satish Kaushikji is no more, but his art will remain. He said he paid a tribute to Satish's art through his sand art. Satish made unrivalled contributions to the film industry. Along with being an excellent actor, he was also a writer, director, and producer. He had a special talent for bringing warmth and humour to every role he played, and his amazing range enthralled audiences of all ages.

Also read: Sudarshan Pattnaik creates sand Santa Clause by using 1.5 tons of Tomato

In addition to being a talented actor, Satish Kaushik also possessed a deep sense of humility and compassion. He was well-known in the industry for serving as a mentor to numerous aspiring actors and filmmakers, always willing to lend a helping hand and impart some sound advice. His kindness and generosity were legendary, and his loss has left a deep void in those who knew him.

In 2014, the sand artist received the Padma Shri award for his participation in a prestigious international sand art competition. Sudarshan Pattnaik has so far competed in more than 60 competitions and festivals around the world. He has not only represented India in such competitions, but also won numerous awards for the country. It is noteworthy that Sudarsan consistently uses his artistic expression to spread a social message. He also owns the 2017 Guinness Book of World Records for constructing a 48-foot-tall sandcastle. (With agency inputs)