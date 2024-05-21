Congress Top Brass, PM Modi Pay Tributes to Rajiv Gandhi's on His 33rd Death Anniversary

Congress Top Brass Pays Tributes to Former PM (ANI)

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, and MP Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi on Tuesday (May 21).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered tributes to Rajiv Gandhi. "On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," PM Modi posted on X.

Other Congress leaders like P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot also paid their respects to the former prime minister in the national capital.

Rajiv Gandhi, the elder son of Indira and Feroze Gandhi, was the 7th prime minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated by LTTE at Sriperumbudur in 1991.

Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984. Rajiv Gandhi served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20, in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. To commemorate the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, Indian observes Anti-Terrorism Day annually on this date.