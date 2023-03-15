Gurugram (Haryana): Like a scene straight of Farzi web series, a man from Haryana was caught on camera throwing 'cash' while sitting in the boot space of a speeding Maruti Baleno car, officials said. In the video that has now gone viral, the man is masked and wearing a black vest.

The Haryana Police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection with a viral video. The accused were has been identified as Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh. The police said that a case has been registered in the matter, though it appeared to be imitation currency used for shooting purposes.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kaushik said both the accused - Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh - were arrested. They made a viral video in which one of them is seen throwing currency notes from a moving car in Gurugram. The ACP said the currency notes were also seized from Jorawar Sigh Kalsi's possession.

The incident has taken place in the underpass of DLF Golf Course Road in Gurugram on March 2. It appears the duo was trying to replicate the scene from the web series and were planning to make reels and short format videos meant to be uploaded in multiple social media platforms. Two others, on a motorcycle, were recording the video.

We seized the 'currency notes' from Jorawar Singh Kalsi and are trying to locate the car he has used in the video, the police official added. Police said the decision to go viral proved costly for the gang as the video caught the attention of cops as well and it ultimately culminated with the entire group involved in the act getting arrested.