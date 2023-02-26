Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday morning. The couple arrived in India on a four-day visit from February 26 to March 2. The Royal couple spent around two hours at the iconic Taj Mahal. Due to the visit, the entry of tourists from the VVIP East Gate of the Taj Mahal remained closed.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark reached Agra airport on Sunday morning where they were accorded a warm welcome with Indian tradition. Tourist guide Nitin Singh explained the history of the monument to the royal couple. Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to inform about the arrival of Denmark's Crown Prince and Crown Princess.

The ASI made special arrangements for VVIP visits and foreign guests. Arindam Bagchi posting a picture on Twitter wrote, "Their Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik & Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrive in India for a 4-day visit. This is the 1st Royal Visit from Denmark in two decades. Will further strengthen and enhance the close & friendly ties between our countries."

Denmark Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian will hold a meeting with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Danish Crown Prince will address the opening session of the 'India-Denmark: Partners for Green & Sustainable Progress' organized by CII. He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

The royal couple will visit Chennai on March 2. In two decades, the Danish Royal family visited for the first time. Queen Margrethe II visited India in 2003 as a Crown Princess. India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues, the release said.