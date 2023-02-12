Balod (Chhattisgarh): A video of a groom returning with the bride on a bullock cart in Chhattisgarh's Balod on Sunday went viral on social media and winning the hearts of netizens. The bullock cart and the bull were decorated and the bride and groom were made to sit on the decorated bullock cart with some children. After which the whole family welcomed them with music and took them home.

The villagers said that Dhanush Yadav's son Kishan Yadav's wedding procession was taken out from Pakurbhat village to Belhari. Groom's father Dhanush Yadav said, "Our fathers and grandfathers used took out wedding processions on bullock carts and today's young generation has forgotten the tradition. So, in order to revive the age-old tradition, I brought my son and daughter-in-law on a bullock cart."

In the 21st century when the bride and groom are taken in air-conditioned vehicles, here people saw a glimpse of this ancient tradition of Chhattisgarh. Within no time, along with family members, passersby also stopped and witnessed the unique procession on a bullock cart.

Earlier, a groom reached the bride's house on the traditional bullock cart, along with scores of baaratis, while defying the temptation of modern luxurious hatchbacks, the go-to conveyance these days. The procession riding of more than a dozen bullock carts after passing through the streets of Rajsamand and reached the bride's house in Selaguda where a crowd of cheerful villagers gathered to welcome them and more importantly to get a glimpse of the fancy procession.

The procession comprising women and men sitting on bullock carts decorated with balloons looked colourful with women singing the wedding songs. In Selaguda, the local Panchayat Samiti member Narayanlal Kumawat accorded a grand welcome to the procession.