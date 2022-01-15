.

World's largest national flag made of Khadi unfurled on Army Day Published on: 44 minutes ago



The world's largest national flag made of Khadi was unfurled at the Jaisalmer War Museum on Army Day, that falls on 15 January. It also marked the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day. The tricolor is 225 feet long, 150 feet wide and weighs about one tonne. This flag is spread over 37 thousand 500 square feet. It has been installed by Khadi Village Industries Commission. The Jaisalmer Railway Station and the War Museum already boasts large national flags. However, this is the first time the national flag was unfurled on the hill near the War Museum. Earlier, the world's largest national flag made of Khadi cloth was installed in Leh, Ladakh on the occasion of 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Jaisalmer is the third place, after Leh and Mumbai, to have a Khadi national flag.