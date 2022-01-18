.

Mountain collapses on National Highway in Uttarakhand



An entire mountain collapsed in seconds today on the National Highway 58 near Devprayag in Uttarakhand. The entire collapsed hill got absorbed in the Alaknanda, consequently destroying the National Highway. Fortunately, the vehicles on both sides of the National Highway were halted when the accident occurred and a brutal accident was averted. Traffic was closed for about five hours after the collapse of the hill, though the road has been cleared now. A video that captured the calamity is going viral on the internet.