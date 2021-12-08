.

Eye witness account of crash of IAF chopper carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Published on: 46 minutes ago



A Mi 17-V5 series medium light helicopter carrying about 14 people including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near a residential area at Katteri near Wellington Cantonment, in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. An eye witness, Krishnakumar told ETV Bharat, "I saw a few passengers on fire falling down from the chopper before it crashed. One person crawled out of the crashed chopper."