This Village In Himachal Pradesh Does Not Celebrate Diwali For Fear Of Inviting A Curse's Wrath

Sammoo village in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh remains eerily silent on Diwali. According to legend, a grieving widow, overwhelmed by sorrow over her husband's death, cursed the village before consigning herself to the flames on his funeral pyre many years ago.

Thakur Vidhi Chand, a villager said, "So that lady, along with her child and her belongings consigned herself to the flames and carried out 'Sati'. It is said that, while dying, she cursed the village, stating that for the next seven generations, if anyone celebrates the festival of Diwali, they will either suffer from an illness or get embroiled in a fire incident."

Villagers said they have been unable to celebrate Diwali for years, fearing the curse's wrath. Puja Kumari, an official of the village said, "It has been 16 years since I got married, and during this time, I don't think that we have celebrated the festival of Diwali. Our elders say that if anyone cooks a festive meal [on Diwali] in their home then a fire will break out at some place or the other."

Villagers also said that despite their attempts to lift the curse, it remains unbroken, forcing them to forego Diwali celebrations year after year.