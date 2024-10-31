thumbnail

This Village In Himachal Pradesh Does Not Celebrate Diwali For Fear Of Inviting A Curse's Wrath

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Sammoo village in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh remains eerily silent on Diwali. According to legend, a grieving widow, overwhelmed by sorrow over her husband's death, cursed the village before consigning herself to the flames on his funeral pyre many years ago.

Thakur Vidhi Chand, a villager said, "So that lady, along with her child and her belongings consigned herself to the flames and carried out 'Sati'. It is said that, while dying, she cursed the village, stating that for the next seven generations, if anyone celebrates the festival of Diwali, they will either suffer from an illness or get embroiled in a fire incident."

Villagers said they have been unable to celebrate Diwali for years, fearing the curse's wrath. Puja Kumari, an official of the village said, "It has been 16 years since I got married, and during this time, I don't think that we have celebrated the festival of Diwali. Our elders say that if anyone cooks a festive meal [on Diwali] in their home then a fire will break out at some place or the other."

Villagers also said that despite their attempts to lift the curse, it remains unbroken, forcing them to forego Diwali celebrations year after year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL PRADESHDIWALICURSE ON VILLAGECURSE ON VILLAGE IN HP

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Ujjain: Diwali Celebrated At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: Diwali Celebrated At Mahakaleshwar Temple

1 Min Read

Oct 31, 2024

Giant effigies of the demon king Narakasura were burned early Thursday morning in Goa's capital, Panaji, marking the start of Diwali celebrations.

Effigies Of Demon King Narakasura Burned In Goa, Marking The Start Of Diwali

1 Min Read

Oct 31, 2024

Municipal Corporation Official In UP's Sambhal Offers Rs 2,000 Reward For Missing Pet Dog

WATCH: Official Offers Rs 2,000 Reward For Missing Pet Dog In UP's Sambhal; Announcements Made Thru E-Rickshaw

1 Min Read

Oct 30, 2024

"Aarti by 1100 devotees, 25 lakh diyas": Ayodhya Deepotsav gears to set up two Guinness World Records

'Aarti By 1100 Devotees, 25 Lakh Diyas': Ayodhya Deepotsav Gears To Set Up Two Guinness World Records

1 Min Read

Oct 30, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.