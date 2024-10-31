Effigies Of Demon King Narakasura Burned In Goa, Marking The Start Of Diwali

Giant effigies of the demon king Narakasura were burned early Thursday morning in Goa's capital, Panaji, marking the start of Diwali celebrations. The tradition, known as Narakasura Vadh, is unique to Goa and symbolises the slaying of Narakasura by Lord Krishna, representing the victory of good over evil.

Shantaram Naik, resident of St. Inez Panaji said, "Diwali for the last 75 years has been celebrated like this here. We start the Diwali celebration only after burning the effigy of the demon 'Narakasura'. This tradition is also mentioned in ancient scriptures as well. There is a village in Goa, Sanquelim where it is believed that the 'Narakasura' was slayed by Lord Krishna, and the demon's blood fell on Lord Krishna."

"So as per the tradition people in Goa first take a bath in the morning on Diwali. In Goa, we don't celebrate Diwali before burning the effigy of 'Narakasura'," Naik said.

According to legend, Narakasura was born to Goddess Bhudevi and the Varaha avatar of Lord Vishnu. He grew arrogant, terrorising the gods, oppressing people, and abducting thousands of women. With the help of his wife, Satyabhama, Lord Krishna ultimately defeated and killed Narakasura, liberating the captured women and restoring peace.