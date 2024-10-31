Ujjain: Diwali Celebrated At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: Diwali was celebrated at the well-known Mahakaleshwar temple here on Thursday. Priests at the temple performed a special pooja. The temple was decorated with flowers to mark the occasion.

Priests performed Abhishek on Lord Mahakal and offered special prasad to the deity. All the festivals including Holi, Rakshabandhan are celebrated at the Mahakaleshwar temple here, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. A Bhasma Aarti was also performed in the presence of a large number of devotees inside the temple.

The priests began the Diwali celebrations by lightning sparklers in the sanctum sanctorum. Lord Mahakal is known as the God of the Gods and the Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the oldest in the world.

The legend says that Lord Mahakal is the king of Avantika and so the festival celebrations start from his premises and then the devotees celebrate the festival.