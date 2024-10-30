thumbnail

WATCH: Official Offers Rs 2,000 Reward For Missing Pet Dog In UP's Sambhal; Announcements Made Thru E-Rickshaw

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Sambhal: A dog owned by an official of the Bahjoi Municipal Corporation in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh went missing a few days ago, prompting a district-wide search for the beloved pet named Tommy.

Bhoopram Verma, Executive Officer, Bahjoi Municipal Corporation said, "On October 21 the dog strayed out of our home at around 10.30 pm. We searched for him but couldn't find him. We have spread the word and also announced a reward of Rs 2,000 for anyone who finds the dog, but so far there's no information on him."

"He was a very nice dog, who was with us since he was small, his mother had died. We raised him with a lot of care. He was a very faithful and loving dog," he added. Tommy's photos have been posted around the town, and the officer has hired an e-rickshaw to announce a Rs 2,000 reward for anyone who finds him.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAMBHALMISSING PET DOGRS 2000 REWARD FOR MISSING PET DOGMISSING PET DOG

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

"Aarti by 1100 devotees, 25 lakh diyas": Ayodhya Deepotsav gears to set up two Guinness World Records

'Aarti By 1100 Devotees, 25 Lakh Diyas': Ayodhya Deepotsav Gears To Set Up Two Guinness World Records

1 Min Read

Oct 30, 2024

What Happens To The Plastic We Buy?

Explained: What Happens To The Plastic We Buy?

1 Min Read

Oct 29, 2024

Success story of Shilpi Jain, Firozabad, UP.

WATCH: Success Story of Firozabad's Shilpi Jain Earning Lakhs from Sacred Cow Dung Products

3 Min Read

Oct 28, 2024

Sua Dancers Pep Up Teej Festival in Chhattisgarh

WATCH: Male Sua Dancers Dressed as Women Pep Up Teej Festival Celebrations in Chhattisgarh

2 Min Read

Oct 28, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.