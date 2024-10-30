WATCH: Official Offers Rs 2,000 Reward For Missing Pet Dog In UP's Sambhal; Announcements Made Thru E-Rickshaw

Sambhal: A dog owned by an official of the Bahjoi Municipal Corporation in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh went missing a few days ago, prompting a district-wide search for the beloved pet named Tommy.

Bhoopram Verma, Executive Officer, Bahjoi Municipal Corporation said, "On October 21 the dog strayed out of our home at around 10.30 pm. We searched for him but couldn't find him. We have spread the word and also announced a reward of Rs 2,000 for anyone who finds the dog, but so far there's no information on him."

"He was a very nice dog, who was with us since he was small, his mother had died. We raised him with a lot of care. He was a very faithful and loving dog," he added. Tommy's photos have been posted around the town, and the officer has hired an e-rickshaw to announce a Rs 2,000 reward for anyone who finds him.