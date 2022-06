.

Tigress Tara spotted with her two cubs at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Published on: 33 minutes ago

Visuals of Tigress Tara with her two cubs have surfaced from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The tigress is sitting in the water, while her cubs are playing around and are seen roaring in a mild voice. The tourists who came to Bandhavgarh became excited after seeing the tigress and the cubs. This video is becoming fiercely viral on social.