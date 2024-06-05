ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed While Mining Sand in Jabalpur District

By PTI

Published : 7 hours ago

At least three persons died during sand mining in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. Some people were digging up sand for the construction of a temple in the village when a huge mound of sand collapsed on them.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Jabalpur: Three persons including a woman and her son were killed during sand mining in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place on the river bank at Katra Ramkhiriya village, said Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma. Some people were digging up sand for the construction of a temple in the village when a huge mound of sand collapsed on them, he said.

Munni Bai (50), her son Mukesh (35) and another person named Rajkumar Khatik (25) were killed while three others were injured and undergoing treatment, the police official added. Police registered a case of accidental deaths and further investigation was underway, Sharma said.

