Former Lok Sabha Secretary General Suggests MPs to Go through Parliament 'Rule Book'

New Delhi: As the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha are all set to start their new innings, former secretary general of Lok Sabha, PDT Achary on June 5 suggested the MPs to go through the Rule Book of the Parliament.

“All the MPs should go through the Rule Book. It’s necessary on the part of the MPs to know their duties in the house and information about House proceedings,” Achary told ETV Bharat.

The Lok Sabha secretariat will provide each member with a set of publications relating to the Constitution of India, rules, directions and some other useful publications in hard copies. Besides, a few other publications will also be provided to members in the soft version.

“Proper knowledge and information about the Rule Book can also help in adequate proceedings of the House,” said Achary while referring to the chaos and ruckus often created by the MPs inside the House.

Following the announcement of Parliament election results, the Lok Sabha secretariat has geared up to welcome the new members of the Parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha. To make the registration formalities of members seamless, the registration process of the newly elected members shall be conducted through an online integrated software application.

“Members would not be required to sign multiple physical forms with various branches. This would save a substantial amount of time of Members. The integrated software application not only captures bio profile data of MP but also includes solution for issuance of Parliament identity card based on facial and biometric capturing and solution for issuance of CGHS card to members and spouses,” the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Hailing the initiative, Achary said that this digital move would definitely ease the registration process. “Earlier, the registration process was time consuming. I hope, with the introduction of the new system, everything will be streamlined,” said Achary.

The registration of newly-elected members used to take place in the old Parliament House building (now Samvidhan Sadan) earlier. This time, the secretariat has made such arrangements in the Parliament House Annexe.

With a view to minimise complications arising out of the multi-desks approach of the past, all formalities relating to the registration, nominations, transit accommodation and a host of other matters are proposed to be completed with minimum movement of members.

“As many as 20 digital registration counters with as many computers, 10 each in the banquet hall and private dining room (PDR), have been set up in the Parliament House Annexe. These counters have been set up for end-to-end registration process,” Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Each counter has been equipped with a desktop with a double sided screen, printer cum scanner, biometric, and a tab for getting signatures. There are separate counters for clicking photographs and for facial recognition. Additionally, arrangements have also been made for simultaneous opening of SBI bank accounts, issuing of permanent identity card, central government health scheme card to the newly elected Members on the spot, it said.

A waiting area has been provided for family members and guests of the MPs at the Banquet Hall in the extension to Parliament House Annexe. In case of more guests arriving, the spillover will be seated in a nearby Committee Rooms.

A total 70 officials have been trained to man the registration counter in shifts. The Liaison Officers (Los) have also been imparted training to make data entry through the Tabs while the MPs are waiting in the designated waiting area (Banquet Hall in EPHA building).The intent is to minimise the registration time for MPs while they are in Parliament Complex for the purpose of registration.

Transit Accommodation of elected MPs: Transit accommodation in the western court annexe, hostel or state, UT bhawans, guest houses shall be provided to newly elected members who are not already in possession of Government accommodation in New Delhi till they are provided regular accommodation by the House Committee, Lok Sabha.

“A software based computerised system for the allotment of transit accommodation to members of the 18th Lok Sabha has been implemented,” the Lok Sabha secretariat stated. Accommodation desks have been set up at Parliament House Complex to allot and change transit accommodation to the newly elected Members. The services of the accommodation desk will be available 24X7.

Guideposts: Guideposts have been set up at all the three domestic terminals at Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi Airport) and Railway Stations at Delhi, New Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar to receive elected members of 18th Lok Sabha and to render them necessary help and services that they may require.

Transport facilities will also be available at airports and railway station(s) for ferrying members to Parliament House Complex and State Bhawan as well as Guest House(s).

Medical Arrangements: CGHS medical posts will function on 24X7 basis in North Avenue & South Avenue and near Western Court Annexe/Hostel at Telegraph lane to extend Medical facilities to the members. In addition, ambulance services will also be available 24X7. In case of any medical emergency and sudden illness of a member(s), the nearby hospitals have also been sensitized, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.