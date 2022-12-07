.

Rahul Gandhi relaxes watching late night FIFA match on Kota giant screen

After a hectic day in his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi relaxed till late night on Tuesday enjoying live telecast of FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Spain. The Congress leaders made a huge setting with lights and a giant screen in an open ground in Rajasthan's Kota. Rahul watched the match in the company of scores of other Congress leaders and cadres. They arranged for a big projector and set it up on the ground. They watched the FIFA match till 1 am in the night with party veterans like CM Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal also spotted enjoying the night.