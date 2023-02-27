New Delhi : Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by CBI on Sunday, is likely to be produced in the court today. Following this, security was beefed up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here since Monday morning as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a protest at the BJP office against the arrest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia by the central agency in the excise policy case.

As per sources, the CBI may avoid producing Sisodia physically before the court because of the protest call given by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He will be produced through video conference before Rouse Avenue's special courts today. Meanwhile, the sympathisers and workers of the ruling AAP in Delhi are likely to throng the roads at different places to register their protest.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) maintained that Manish Sisodia has been arrested for his non-cooperation in the probe into the alleged irregularities in the liquor policy case. The central agency has levelled accusations against the Delhi Deputy CM with regard to alleged fraud in the framing and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-`22.

Amid high drama, Manish Sisodia was declared arrested after over eight hours of grilling by the CBI officials at their office. On his part, the deputy of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stuck to his stand that false charges were being levelled against him out of political considerations. Kejriwal had given a call for the party cadres to stand by the side of Sisodia's family in this hour of hardship.

Also Read : After 8 hrs of questioning, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in excise policy scam