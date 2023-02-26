New Delhi : Heavy security is deployed outside the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who is to be questioned by the CBI today in connection with the liquor policy case. Supporters of the AAP Delhi unit gathered in larger numbers outside Sisodia's residence. The AAP leaders criticised what they called 'house arrest' of the Delhi Deputy CM and termed it as 'dictatorship' of the BJP.

On his part, Manish Sisodia said he was not bothered even to go to jail and that he was a follower of Bharat Singh. His Hindi tweet's rough translation goes as follows: "Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully during the investigation. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has dropped indications of Sisodia likely to be arrested today. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have asserted that Manish Sisodia is being framed wrongly in the name of excise policy case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Manish Sisodia to question him about the decisions taken regarding the excise policy.

The AAP leaders have termed the CBI summons as a bid to arrest Sisodia and described it as 'political vendetta' of the highest order. Already, AAP convener Kejriwal has dismissed the allegations, saying that there was no such thing called liquor scam in Delhi. Manish Sisodia's name did not figure anywhere in the chargesheet. A businessman named Vijay Nair, who was among the seven named in the chargesheet, has been arrested.

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday described going to jail for the sake of society as not a curse but a matter of pride. As Sisodia headed to appear before the CBI, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindu, saying, "Almighty is with Manish. Blessings of lakhs of children and parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country, it is not a curse but a matter of pride. Pray to the gods that you will return from jail soon. Delhi's children, their parents and all of us will wait for you," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.