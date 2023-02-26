New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after around 8 hours of questioning in the Excise Policy Case on Sunday. The CBI has come up with an official statement in this high-profile case that has seen both BJP and AAP going head-on against each other with the saffron party accusing AAP of corruption and the latter claiming that BJP was afraid of Kejriwal's party.

The CBI, in its official statement, said it had "arrested Dy. Chief Minister of GNCTD, Delhi in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing & implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD."

"The instant case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister & In charge Excise Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and 14 others for an investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing & implementation of Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons," the CBI said in the statement.

"A chargesheet has been filed on 25.12.2022 against then CEO of a Mumbai-based private company and 06 others. Further investigation is being carried out. The Dy. CM was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation on 19.02.2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his preoccupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation today (on 26.02.2023) for answering various questions evaded by him during his examination on 17.10.2022 and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case. However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate with the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested. The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court, Delhi," the statement read.

