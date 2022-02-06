Hyderabad (Telangana): India's most iconic playback singer and vocalist Lata Mangeshkar who kept winning our hearts for more than seven decades will be immortal for her mesmerizing voice. Fans all around the world consider her as an avatar of Goddess Saraswati for the magical voice which was truly enthralling. She was honoured with several awards for her peerless contribution to the music industry. So let's have a look towards the journey of her successful life.

Government of India Awards

In recognition of Lata Mangeshkar's significant contribution to Indian music, the Government of India honoured her Padma Bhushan in 1969. The nightingale of India was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, the Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and the Bharat Ratna in 2001. Besides she also achieved the One Time Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2008 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of India's Independence.

Filmfare Awards Filmfare Awards

The Filmfare Awards for playback singing first started in 1959. In 1956, the song Rasik Balma from the film Chori Chori by Shankar Jaikishan won the Best Song Filmfare Award. Lata refused to sing it live in protest of the absence of a Playback Singer category. The category was finally introduced in 1959. Though, separate awards for male & female singers were introduced later on. Lata Mangeshkar monopolized the best female playback singer award from 1959 to 1967. In 1970, Lata made the unusual gesture of giving up Filmfare awards in order to promote fresh talent. She was later awarded Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993 and Filmfare Special Awards in 1994 and 2004.

National Film Award National Film Award

Lata won the Best Female Playback Singer Award and had her name written in golden letters in the pages of history. She was awarded these awards for three films, including the 1972 film 'Parichay', the 1975 film Kora Kagaz and the 1990 film Lekin.

Maharashtra State Film Awards

She won Maharashtra State Government's Best Playback Singer Award for the film Sadhi Manase in 1966 and Jait Re Jait in 1967.

Bengal Film Journalists Association Awards



Lata was awarded the Best Female Playback Singer award by the Bengal Film Journalists Association for Woh Kaun Thi in 1964, Milan in 1967, Raja Aur Runk in 1968, Saraswati Chandra in 1969, Do Raasta in 1970, Tere Mere Sapne in 1971, Marjina Abdulla and Bon Palashir Padabali (Bengali) in 1973, among others.

Lata Mangeshkar Award

The Lata Mangeshkar Award is a national-level award instituted to honour works in the field of music. Various state governments of India present awards with this name. The state Government of Madhya Pradesh started this award in 1984. The award consists of a certificate of merit and a cash prize. There is also a Lata Mangeshkar Award issued by the Maharashtra Government starting from 1992. This is also officially known as "Lata Mangeshkar Award for Lifetime Achievement". Another award is given by the Andhra Pradesh Government. Many great artists have been honored with this award, including Naushad (1984-85), Kishore Kumar (1985-86), Manna Dey (1987-88), Khayyam (1988-89) among other.

Other awards

In 1974, The Guinness Book of Records listed Lata Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist in history, stating that she had reportedly recorded "not less than 25,000 solo, duet and chorus backed songs in 20 Indian languages" between 1948 and 1974. At the same time, he was also awarded several other awards, which continued till 2019.

Daughter of the Nation Award

The Narendra Modi government honoured the legendary playback singer with the 'Daughter Of The Nation' title when she turned 90 on September 28. She was conferred the title as a tribute to her contribution to Indian film music over seven decades.