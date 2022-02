.

Watch: Lata Mangeshkar's brief stint with acting



Born in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a Marathi musician and his Gujarati wife Shevanti. The Nightingale of India has embellished thousands of Bollywood and regional songs with her mesmerizing voice but the majority are unaware that she had also acted in eight films from 1942 to 1948.