Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government's zero tolerance toward corruption appears to have been proving hollow. Several IAS officers, including lower-rung officials, facing corruption charges, are awaiting handing over of these cases before the Lokayukta for disposal, said Congress leader Ajay Yadav.

Altogether 193 government employees in Madhya Pradesh, including several IAS officers, under the lens, have been awaiting the government's approval for putting forward these cases before the Lokayukta. These officers were accused of embezzling crores of rupees, while several other employees were caught red-handed while accepting bribes.

These tainted officers hogged the headlines also. Several of them were placed under suspension after carrying out an investigation against them. Even after the lapse of several years, the prosecution sanction has not been given by Madhya Pradesh for these tainted officers.

In almost every government department in Madhya Pradesh, officials were found involved in corrupt practices. At least 22 employees from Revenue Department indulged in corrupt practices, 12 from Co-operative Department, Home Department (5), Panchayat and Rural Development Department (26), Forest Department (18), Social Justice Department (one), Urban Development and Housing Department (30), two from Tribal Affairs Department, eight from Commercial Taxes department, two from Finance Department and others — were facing taint charges, as per the data provided by the sources.

Lambasting Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government for not giving sanctions for prosecution in corruption cases, Congress party state spokesperson, Ajay Yadav, said, "The tentacles of corruption have been spreading throughout the state. Several officers and employees who have been accused of embezzlement charges are enjoying plum posting in Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh government has been trying to mislead the people by talking about zero tolerance toward corruption. Hence prosecution sanctions for these tainted officials have been pending for several years."