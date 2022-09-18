Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta police have registered an FIR against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra and others in a corruption case. The FIR was lodged following the direction of a special court. It has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

The case was filed by a social activist T J Abraham against Yediyurappa, his son and others over the alleged collection of bribes for tender allotment by the Bengaluru Development Authority during Yediyurappa's tenure as the Chief Minister from 2019 to 2021.

After the Special Court of Representatives ordered to dismiss the complaint as the Governor had not given prior permission. Then Abraham approached the High Court challenging the verdict of the Special Court of Representatives.

The High Court had directed the Special Court of Representatives to reconsider the petition. Later, the Special Court of Representatives directed the Lokayukta to investigate and submit a report following which the Lokayukta Police registered an FIR.