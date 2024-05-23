Artificial Intelligence-Steered Automated Driving Test Centres at All RTO Offices in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Artificial intelligence is seen as central to the digital transformation of society. The availability of enormous quantities of data and new algorithms have led to major AI breakthroughs in the recent past.

According to the Gujarat Transport Commissioner's office, the RTO office currently has sensor poles for rear drives. A total of 17 cameras, including four for four-wheelers and one for two-wheelers, will be installed on the test track to test driving skills in the new AI-based system. They will capture real-time video of the driving test through 17 cameras and process it in the server. Is the driving examiner coming in the right direction or going in the wrong direction? How many times does he or she reverse and move forward? How often do you stand up? AI will check every detail to see if it follows the standard direction. The entire process will be done through an automated system without any human intervention.

Result through Automatic Point System: Under the AI-based driving test system, it will be known through an automatic system without any human intervention whether the candidate has passed or failed the test drive. Only the result of point two will be given to the candidate. Each parameter has certain fixed points during the test drive. According to the old system, now in the new system, if two pillars collide, how long does the driver stay on the time reverse forward track? Whether the driver is following the rules on the track or not will be monitored by AI. Artificial intelligence systems will be implemented in all 37 RTOs of Gujarat.

At present the test track system is old and there are problems in updating due to old software, due to which the test drive has to be postponed many times. Candidates coming to get a licence are paying visits to the RTO office several times. But, with AI software updates, breakdowns will be less and the testing process will be faster. This system will run both online and offline mode. The testing dry process will continue even if the server is down so that the applicant will not have to panic. An Artificial Intelligence-based test drive system will be implemented in every RTO of the state in the next 9 to 10 months.

In recent times, the state has seen test takers fail due to technical glitches in driving licence issues. In which the use of ground sensor-based technology is not as successful as it should be, now video and analytical technology will be used. Currently, this technology is being used in cities like Delhi, Pune and Chandigarh. Which will now be implemented in all RTO offices in Gujarat. Which there will be 17 cameras on the driving track and reverse movement can also be seen on it.

People coming to RTO for vehicle tests face a lot of problems due to server failure. At present, Ground Sensors Based Technology is being used for driving tests. But now 'Video Analytical Technology' will be used. Nowadays, people are being rejected because of the flaws in technology. Even if the ground sensor is damaged, the track continues, the server stops midway after entering the test, and the test is called a failure. Technology as it is now can only be seen in the forward direction. Reversing direction is not detected, but now every movement of the vehicle will be detected in new technology.

The tender process stalled due to the election code of conduct: Tenders were issued for this new AI technology, but could not be done due to the election code of conduct in the state. After the completion of the election process, the work order will be issued for all the RTO offices in the state and soon the driving test will be started with this new technology.

Read more: Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo Of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes After 13 Years Of Search