Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the recommendation of the State government, the DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training), Government of India, has decided to treat the 'missing' case of IAS officer Rani Bansal as 'deemed resignation'. Bansal reportedly went on leave without informing the concerned authorities since May 31, 2019. Treating her 'absence' as 'deemed resignation', she was removed from the service.

The 2015 batch IAS officer, Bansal, was deputed as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Devas district of Madhya Pradesh and her 'whereabouts' were also not known. She was 'missing' for the past three years without any information to her office. In 2019, her last posting was in Devas district of the state where she was serving as Bagli SDM. Rani Bansal went on leave or was 'untraceable' from May 31, 2019.

It was learnt from the highly placed sources that Rani Bansal did not submit leave application. Hence the Madhya Pradesh government considering her prolonged absence as 'deemed resignation', forwarded the recommendation to the DoPT for her removal. The DoPT accepted the recommendation of the MP government and sent it for the Presidential assent. On June 1, 2019, Bansal's resignation was accepted by the President of India for termination of her service.

Rani Bansal was an engineering graduate from the RGPV University in Bhopal and had secured all India 64th rank in the Civil Services Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in 2015. Bansal's father Rajendra Gupta has been into pharmaceutical business. Her husband has been working as Inspector in the Customs department. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had once felicitated Rani Bansal.