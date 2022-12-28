Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Different medical colleges and district hospitals in Madhya Pradesh were geared up to handle Covid-19 infections if the footfall of patients increases. On Tuesday, medical education minister Vishvas Sarang and health minister Prabhuram Choudhary oversaw the mock drill inspection at Bhopal and Sehore hospitals to get the first hand feel of the Covid-19 preparedness.

Sarang while speaking to reporters in Bhopal said, "We are fully geared up to meet any emergency situation. Besides, I appeal to people to follow Covid-19 protocols while visiting crowded places." Altogether 200 beds have been earmarked for Coronavirus patients at Hamidia Hospital whereas fifty beds have been allotted at JP Hospital for infected patients.

The medical education minister was monitoring the mock drill operation at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. Whereas state health minister Prabhuram Choudhary inspected the operational preparedness of medical oxygen generation plant at Sehore district hospital.

After conducting rounds of the isolation ward earmarked for Covid-19 patients, the minister issued necessary instructions to officials present there. He also enquired about the functioning of the Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plant and its generation capacity.

When asked about the new Omicron variant which is wreaking havoc in China, Sarang said, "We were in alert mode previously and we are today also. The mock drill was conducted just to check the preparedness. We have established around 180 oxygen plants to deal with medical emergency."