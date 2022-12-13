Indore: A 29-year-old man, who was stung by multiple bees, got a new lease on life with the timely intervention of doctors at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The patient had difficulty in breathing and his body was swollen. The patient, Avinash Malviya, a resident of Khandwa, was attacked by bees on November 11 while he was working at his farm. Till he reached home running, hundreds of bees stung him already. Alarmed by the sudden attack, his mother and brother covered him with a blanket and drove away the bees with the help of smoke. They took him to a local hospital in Khandwa from where he was referred to Indore due to his serious condition.

Nephrologist Dr Jai Singh Arora and critical care medicine expert Dr Jyoti Wadhwani said that the patient was suffering from severe breathing problems, swelling all over the body, and multiple wounds. Plasma exchange, hemodiafiltration and other treatments were provided to the patient to save him from cardiac, liver and multi-organ failures. The doctors used international references for the first time to save the patient's life. He was discharged from the hospital after a month.