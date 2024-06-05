Rajinikanth's Delhi Visit Fuels Political Intrigue Amidst Alliance Meeting - Watch

Rajinikanth in Delhi (ANI)

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth has arrived in Delhi ahead of crucial political meetings involving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. This visit coincides with a pivotal moment in Indian politics, as both alliances gear up for a crucial meeting in the national capital. Despite speculation, Rajinikanth's visit appears to be work-related rather than political, given his ongoing commitments to filming.

Following the surprising results of the recent Lok Sabha elections in 2024, both the INDIA bloc and the National Democratic Alliance have convened meetings with their top leaders and allies to strategize their next steps. The BJP's failure to secure a majority has necessitated alliances with other parties to form a government.

On the other hand, the Opposition's alliance has exceeded expectations in terms of seat gains, raising the possibility of forming a government independently if it can garner support from some of the BJP's allies. With the BJP falling short of a simple majority by 32 seats, it now relies on allies like Nitish Kumar, N Chandrababu Naidu, and Eknath Shinde for coalition-building.

Rajinikanth, a highly respected figure in the Indian film industry, has occasionally dipped his toes into politics without formally aligning with any major party. His presence in Delhi has sparked speculation about potential political endorsements or alliances.

For those unfamiliar, Rajinikanth briefly ventured into politics from 2017 to 2021 with his party Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM). Despite dissolving the party in 2021 and declaring no intention of returning to politics, his involvement in political discussions remains of interest.

On the film front, Rajinikanth's upcoming projects include Vettaiyan and Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marking their first collaboration. Vettaiyan, an action drama, boasts a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Fahadh Faasil, among others. Directed by T J Gnanavel, the film's music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.