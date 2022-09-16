Hyderabad: The minor girl gangrape victim in Hyderabad Old City was found to have fallen into a premeditated trap laid by a 20 year old young man, who was known to her for a long time. The 14-year-old girl hailing from a poor family innocently got into the car brought by the young man, believing that he would do no harm to her.

In the police investigation, it was revealed that the girl's family members have been living by doing chores in the surrounding houses in Chanchalguda. The minor girl is acquainted with one Syed Ravish Ahmed Mehdi (20), a resident of Rainbazar. On the 12th of this month at around 8 pm, Ravish noticed the girl in front of the house and came there in a car along with his friend Syed Naimat Ahmed (26 years). As he was a known person, the girl spoke to him. He picked her up in his car saying that he would drop her off soon.

Then, the girl was taken to a hotel in Nampally at midnight. The hotel staff did not allow them to enter as their behavior was suspicious. Later, they went to another hotel. There they took a room, drugged the girl, and raped her several times for over two days. In the evening of September 14, the two accused brought her in the same car and left her at a nala near MGBS (Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station).

Before leaving her there, Ravish called the girl's parents and said, 'Your girl is at MGBS.' Her parents, who had already complained to the police, informed the same to them. Police tracked calls made on phone numbers of the accused, which eventually led to the arrest of both Ravish and Naimath at their homes on Wednesday night. When interrogated, they confessed to the crime.

The minor girl is in a government relief center. Police said that they will talk to her and gather more details. They are also investigating whether there is anyone else involved in this case. It is suspected that the accused forced their victim to consume ganja. The victim's mother told the media that her daughter had been drugged and her hand had injection marks. They demanded justice. Unconfirmed reports said that the police have recovered some amount of ganja from the accused.