Hyderabad: A 13-year-old minor girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped by two youths, known to her, in Nampally area in Hyderabad city. The two accused were arrested. The girl was reportedly kidnapped from near her residence in Chanchalaguda area in a car. She was tricked and taken to a lodge in Nampally where she was stated to have been drugged and raped for over two days.

The atrocity took place in the limits of ​​Dabirpura police station in the Old City of Hyderabad. After perpetrating the crime, the two youths left the girl at the lodge and escaped from the scene. Dabirpura police registered a case after the girl's parents filed a complaint. The two youths also hailed from the same area as that of the victim. The two accused have been detained and are being interrogated. It is noteworthy that both the accused are known to the victim.

