Hyderabad: A minor girl here was allegedly raped by a group of 4-5 minors last Saturday while she was at a party with her friends in the Jubillee Hills area, the police said on Friday. Two of her friends, identified as Aadi and Suraj, were also among the perpetrators.

The victim had reportedly gone to Amnesia pub at Jubilee Hills on May 28 with the aforementioned. In the evening, at around 5:30 pm, she got into a car with her friends who were supposedly going to drop her home. As informed by the police sources, a couple or more men got into the car on its way and gang-raped her inside the vehicle.

The girl's father has registered a complaint with the police against five minor boys for allegedly assaulting his minor daughter. According to West Zone DCP Joel Davi, the police have registered cases against the accused under section 354, 323 of the IPC and Section 9 of POCSO Act. An investigation in the matter is underway. (With Agency inputs)