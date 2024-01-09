YASH REACTS AS THREE FANS DIE ON HIS BIRTHDAY SAYS SUCH ACTIONS DO NOT SHOW FANDOM

Hyderabad: Actor Yash is one of the most prominent figures in the Kannada film industry and across the country, garnering a dedicated fan base. Recently, on his 38th birthday, tragedy struck when three fans lost their lives by electrocution while setting up a cut-out of the actor. In a recent update, Yash met with the bereaved family and addressed the media regarding this incident.

During a media conversation, the actor expressed that fans wishing him best wishes, regardless of their location, is the most important gesture for him. He voiced his concerns about unfortunate events, which made him worried about his own birthday. He emphasized that such actions do not exemplify true fandom, and urged fans not to demonstrate their affection in that manner. He made a plea, stating that he wants his audience and supporters to prosper in life, just as he does, and requested them not to display banners, engage in reckless bike pursuits, or take unsafe selfies.

Yash further requested his fans to work diligently towards finding happiness and success, as well as making their families proud. He emphasized that he is not inclined to rely on his fans' love to showcase his popularity, and even if it may disappoint them, he intends to keep it to a minimum. Regarding his birthday celebration this year, he explained that with rising COVID cases, he chose not to celebrate his birthday elaborately. "There shouldn't be any harm from our end. That's why I kept it simple and decided to celebrate only with my family," he said. Yash mentioned that he would be providing financial assistance to the affected families, but he did not delve into the specifics.