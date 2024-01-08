Gadag (Karnataka): In a heartbreaking incident, three individuals lost their lives, and three others sustained severe injuries while setting up a large cut-out of KGF star Yash to celebrate his birthday. The tragic event unfolded during the early hours of Monday in Soranagi village, situated near Lakshmeshwar town in Gadag district, Karnataka. Presently, the injured individuals are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The victims who lost their lives have been identified as 24-year-old Hanumantha Harijan, 20-year-old Murali Nadumani, and 20-year-old Naveen Gaji. The injured parties, namely Manjunath Harijan, Prakash Myageri, and Deepak Harijan, are undergoing treatment for the serious injuries they sustained during the incident.

A group of enthusiastic youths from the village had come together to assemble the cut-out as a gesture of affection for the 'KGF' Series superstar Yash, commemorating his birthday on January 8. Unfortunately, due to the darkness of the night, the individuals were unaware of the presence of a high-tension electric wire in the vicinity.

Local MLA Chandru Lamani paid a visit to the hospital in Lakshmeshwar where the injured were receiving medical attention. He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, extending support during this difficult time.

The district in-charge Minister H.K. Patil has been in contact with the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to gather information. He has indicated that he will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to explore avenues for compensation for the victims and their families.

SP B.S. Nemagoud provided additional details, explaining that approximately nine members of Yash's fan group were installing a cut-out with an iron frame. Unfortunately, the structure came into contact with the electric wire, resulting in the tragic incident. He also noted that the condition of two of the injured persons is critical.

In the aftermath of the incident, friends of the deceased and their families are urging Yash to visit the village and extend his support to the bereaved families during this challenging time. The community is grappling with the loss of young lives and is hopeful for a collective effort to heal and move forward.