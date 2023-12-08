Hyderabad: The team behind KGF star Yash's upcoming project, previously shrouded in secrecy as Yash 19, has unveiled the film's official title—Toxic. This announcement, eagerly awaited by his devoted fan base, came recently after a period of tight-lipped anticipation. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is being touted as "A fairy tale for grown-ups" and is being bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions.

The makers of Yash 19, now christened as Toxic, took to social media platforms to reveal an engaging title announcement video for the film. Yash himself also shared the announcement video on his Instagram handle, accompanied by a caption that read, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC."

Following a lull in updates post the completion of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022, Yash's recent unveiling of the title Toxic has rekindled excitement among his fans. Renowned for his portrayal of Rocky in the KGF series, Yash's deliberate choice to keep his upcoming projects under wraps has piqued the curiosity of social media followers. Fans have eagerly awaited official announcements about his next venture for long, and the actor has now delivered an exciting update with the Toxic title announcement video.

While maintaining his strong presence in the South Indian film industry, Yash is also strategically venturing into Bollywood. One notable project is Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious venture, Ramayan. Despite already securing the third installment of the highly successful KGF series, Yash seems keen on exploring opportunities in Bollywood. Speculations arose regarding Yash's alleged demand of over Rs 100 crore for his role in Ramayan, but no official confirmation has surfaced. Regarding KGF 3, the film is scheduled to hit screens in 2025, with filming set to commence by the year's end.