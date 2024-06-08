Meitei Coordination Committee to Meet Newly Elected MPs from Northeast in Delhi Soon

New Delhi: With an appeal to raise the issue of Manipur in Parliament, the Delhi Meitei Coordination Committee (DMCC) is planning to meet all newly elected MPs from the Northeast very soon even as several places of the State have been witnessing a massive exodus of the Meitei people to safer location following a threat to their life. The exodus started days after a Meitei farmer was beheaded allegedly by the miscreants.

“Yes, several places in Manipur have been witnessing such exodus where people from the Meitei community are leaving their homes in search of safe locations,” said DMCC convenor Seram Rojesh to ETV Bharat on Saturday. On Thursday, a 58-year-old farmer was beheaded by the miscreants at Jiribam.

“It's more than one year, our State is still burning. Both the State and Central governments have failed to bring peace in the State," said Rojesh and added “We will meet all the newly elected MPs from the northeast with an expectation that they will raise the issue of Manipur at the right platform.”

It is worth mentioning that Congress won both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur in the recently concluded general elections. There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in the Northeastern States, including 14 in Assam two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. One each in Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

“Again, Meitei villages have been burnt down by Kuki militants on the eve of the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at around 10.30 pm. Unfortunately, security forces are not retaliating against Kuki militants, but they are helping area domination of Kuki militants and forced displacement of Meiteis from Jiribam district,” claimed Rojesh.

He said that until and unless the government of India stops siding with Kuki militants, ethnic cleansing against Meiteis will continue.

“Unfortunately, the Manipur government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Sing has also completely failed to protect Meitei lives in Manipur,” he said. Rojesh said that as many as 74 Meitei houses have been burnt in five locations of Jiribam, including Lamtai Khunou, Loukoipung, Narayanpur, Butongkhal and Leisabithol.

“We want the government and security forces to provide us security and protection so that our people can go back to their homes,” Rojesh said. Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met Chief Minister N Biren Singh in New Delhi on Saturday evening and reviewed the prevailing situation in Jiribam district. Uikey urged the Chief Minister to take all possible measures to control the situation.

