KGF star Yash wishes 'unconditional love and unfiltered laughter' to fans on New Year
Published: 33 minutes ago
Follow Us
KGF star Yash wishes 'unconditional love and unfiltered laughter' to fans on New Year
Published: 33 minutes ago
Follow Us
Hyderabad: Kannada actor Yash has welcomed the new year with unconditional love. The actor, who garnered global recognition following the monstrous success of KGF Chapter 2, took to his social media handle and shared pictures with his wife Radhika Pandit, and their kids Ayra and Yatharv.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actor wrote in the caption, "Where love is unconditional, laughter unfiltered and dreams turn into reality.. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year from our family to yours."
Loading...