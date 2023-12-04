Hyderabad: KGF star Yash has kept the details of his 19th film tightly under wraps, generating heightened anticipation among his dedicated fan base. After a period of relative silence following the completion of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022, Yash has recently given fans a glimpse into his upcoming project tentatively titled Yash 19.

Having gained immense fame for his portrayal of Rocky in the KGF series, Yash's decision to keep his future projects confidential has led to a surge of curiosity on social media. Fans have been eagerly awaiting an official announcement regarding his next cinematic endeavor. The actor has now shared an exciting update, signaling his return to the silver screen.

In a recent social media post, Yash revealed that the title of his next film would be unveiled on December 8, 2023, at 9:55 AM, putting an end to the suspense surrounding his latest venture. This announcement has ignited a wave of excitement, with fans counting down the days until they can learn more about Yash 19.

While maintaining his stronghold in the South Indian film industry, Yash is also making strategic moves to establish himself in Bollywood. One such move involves Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, Ramayan. Despite having the third installment of the highly successful KGF series in his kitty, Yash has seemingly decided to dabble in Bollywood. Several reports of Yash demanding over Rs 100 crore for his role in Ramayan did rounds of webloids but nothing has been officially announced as yet. Coming to KGF 3, the film is slated to hit the screens in 2025, with filming scheduled to commence at the end of the upcoming year.