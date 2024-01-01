Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities marked the new year's arrival with a blend of joy and celebration. From Deepika Padukone to Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora, and numerous others, Bollywood stars expressed their heartfelt wishes and messages to their fans through their social media handles, ensuring the best for the year 2024.

Taking to Instagram Story, Deepika Padukone dropped a picture, capturing the first sunrise of 2024, while sitting on a cruise. The sound of the motor can also be heard in the background. Accompanying the photo, she wrote, "Happy New Year 2024." Additionally, the actor compiled a video of precious moments from 2023 as a farewell and included the trailer of her upcoming movie Fighter.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram Story

Rashmika Mandanna, too, shared a selfie on her Instagram Story, offering her heartfelt wishes as she wrote, "Good morning! Happiest new year my loves! 2024 has a good ring to it no?" Similarly, Malaika Arora shared a happy picture of herself jumping joyfully in a vibrant yellow co-ord set. Alongside the photograph, she captioned, "1.1.24 Happy 2024…….."

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated her fans to a picture of herself in a pretty white dress. She wrote in the caption, "And may many angels surround us (followed by a white heart emoji). Happy New Year." Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of herself from the New Year celebration as she extended her warm wishes for the day. In the company of her family and close friends, the 36-year-old marked the occasion in an intimate setting.

For the occasion, she adorned herself in an all-black ensemble. In the caption accompanying the photos, she wrote, "Happy New year everyone 2024." Furthermore, she shared snapshots from a bonfire night, capturing her brother engaging in a game of snooker pool, and her sister Rangoli Chandel singing songs by the warmth of the fire.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story