MAHESH BABU MARKS NEW YEAR WITH MUSHY POST MANIFESTS LOVE LAUGHTER WITH NAMRATA SHIRODKAR

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media to usher in the New Year with a heartfelt post. While enjoying a family holiday abroad, the actor shared a tender moment captured with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar.

With a substantial following of over 12 million on Instagram, Mahesh posted an affectionate snapshot of himself and Namrata. The picture depicted Namrata nestled, resting her head on Mahesh's shoulder, embraced by his arms. Accompanying the love-drenched picture was a caption reflecting Mahesh's aspirations for the unfolding year 2024.

"Spontaneity. Laughter. Love. Adventure. Growth. #HappyNewYear #2024 ❤️," Mahesh penned alongside the picture. His gesture didn't go unnoticed, as Namrata promptly reciprocated the love, commenting, "Love you to the moon and back ♥️♥️♥️♥️and forever♥️♥️." Fans also joined in to extend New Year wishes to one of the most adored couples of Telugu film industry.

On the work front, Mahesh is all set to enthrall the audience with his next appearance in Trivikram Srinivas helmed Guntur Kaaram. This action-packed film stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil in significant roles, scheduled to hit screens on January 12.