'Our Relation Is Not to Give Masala to Public': Gambhir on Relation with Kohli

Hyderabad: The tumultuous relationship between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir was a topic of the discussion amongst cricket fans after the two were involved in a verbal spat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, the duo hugged each other during the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024 and the argument was done and dusted.

While Kohli remained the face of the RCB coming into the 2024 season, Gambhir returned as mentor of KKR. The former produced a sensational run with the bat while the latter helped his side lift the silverware. Gambhir is likely to be the India head coach thanks to the IPL title run.

A intense battle between Kohli and Gambhir was expected by many when KKR and RCB met this season, but both of them concluded their difference with an embrace. Reflecting on their rivalry, Gambhir stated that his relation with Kohli is not for providing some spice to the public.

"The perception is far away from the reality. My relation with Virat Kohli is something this country doesn't need to know. He has as much right as I do to express himself and help our respective teams win. Our relation is not to give masala to public," Gambhir told Sportskeeda.

Earlier, Kohli had also stated that they are not kids anymore and there differences are limited only to on-field action."People are very disappointed with my behaviour. I hugged Naveen, and then the other day, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) came and hugged me. Your masala is over so you're booing. We're not kids anymore,” Kohli stated in an event organised by Asian Paints.