Kerala Security Guard Wins Rs 12 Cr Vishu Bumper Lottery

Alappuzha based Vishwambharan had bought two bumper tickets of which, one struck gold for him. He wants to buy a house with the prize money.

Alappuzha: A security guard who had earlier worked as a CRPF jawan has emerged as the winner of Kerala Vishu Bumper 2024 Lottery, bagging the first prize worth Rs 12 crore.

Vishwambharan, native of Pazhaveedu in Kerala's Alappuzha district said winning the lottery has come as a huge surprise for him and he learnt about his prize last night. He said that when he saw the news that the first prize has been won from Alappuzha and immediately checked his ticket number.

Vishwambharan said when he found that it was he who had won the first prize he could not believe it. "This is all God's Gift. I can fulfill my needs with this money," he said.

A regular lottery ticket buyer, Vishwambharan has been buying lottery tickets for the last five years. He said he spends around Rs 500 each month on these tickets. He usually buys upto 20 tickets but this time he bought two bumper tickets, he added.

Vishwabharan said he wants to build a house with the prize money. "As of now, I do not have any other wish. I just want to use this money to buy a house," he added while displaying the winning ticket VC 490987.

