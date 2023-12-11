Hyderabad: RRR star Jr NTR is all set to join forces with Hrithik Roshan in the highly anticipated sequel, War 2. This upcoming film is part of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) expansive spy universe. Stepping into the YRF Spy Universe, Jr NTR will be seen playing an antagonist in the film. Helmed by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, the movie will feature Jr NTR locking horns with Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir.

Currently occupied with Koratala Siva's Devara, Jr NTR is set to conclude filming for this project by the third week of January 2024. Following this, he'll dive into making of War 2. Hrithik Roshan is scheduled to kickstart filming in February while Jr NTR will join team War 2 in March-April 2024.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles, is scheduled for release on Independence Day 2025. This sequel follows the success of the 2019 action thriller War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. The original War, helmed by Siddarth Anand, saw immense success and secured its position as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.