Jr NTR all set to join Hrithik Roshan for War 2 early next year
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: RRR star Jr NTR is all set to join forces with Hrithik Roshan in the highly anticipated sequel, War 2. This upcoming film is part of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) expansive spy universe. Stepping into the YRF Spy Universe, Jr NTR will be seen playing an antagonist in the film. Helmed by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, the movie will feature Jr NTR locking horns with Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir.
Currently occupied with Koratala Siva's Devara, Jr NTR is set to conclude filming for this project by the third week of January 2024. Following this, he'll dive into making of War 2. Hrithik Roshan is scheduled to kickstart filming in February while Jr NTR will join team War 2 in March-April 2024.
War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles, is scheduled for release on Independence Day 2025. This sequel follows the success of the 2019 action thriller War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. The original War, helmed by Siddarth Anand, saw immense success and secured its position as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.
#DEVARA will be coming to entertain you in 2 parts.— Devara (@DevaraMovie) October 4, 2023
The first part is releasing on April 5, 2024. pic.twitter.com/x88jgGS9QI
Meanwhile, Jr NTR commenced shooting for Devara earlier this year while makes announced it as a duology in October. The first part of Devara will hit screens in April next year. The high-budgeted spectacle will also feature Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The actor has also allocated dates for KGF fame director Prashant Neel’s next venture, tentatively titled NTR 31.