YASH GIVES RS 5 LAKH COMPENSATION TO FAMILIES OF 3 FANS WHO DIED ON HIS BIRTHDAY

Gadag (Karnataka): Actor Yash, who recently turned 38, witnessed a tragic incident on his birthday as three of his fans lost their lives due to electrocution while setting up banners to celebrate his special day on January 8.

Now, on Wednesday, the KGF star gave compensation of Rs five lakh to the families of the deceased. Yash's friends, Chetan and Rakesh, visited the families residing in Surangi village of Gadag district in Karnataka and handed out the cheques. Sources close to the close revealed that Yash's friends also met with his injured fans and promised to offer them compensation as well.

The unfortunate event occurred in Surangi village, where three of Yash's fans Hanumanth Harijan, Murali Naduvinamani, and Naveen, tragically lost their lives while erecting a banner to commemorate the actor's birthday. The banner, which had a metal structure, accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage wire, resulting in the death of the three.

Yash visited Surangi village on January 8 to meet with the grieving families and assured them of financial support. Additionally, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs two lakh for each family member of the deceased fans.