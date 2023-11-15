WATCH ANUSHKA SHARMA PRAYS AS VIRAT KOHLI SURVIVES DRS DURING INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND WORLD CUP SEMI FINAL BLOWS FLYING KISS FROM STANDS

Hyderabad: As India takes on New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 first semi-final on November 15, Anushka Sharma was present to support her husband, Virat Kohli. The second time pregnant actor expressed relief and joy as Virat remained unbeaten courtesy of a Decision Review System (DRS) call, which was captured in a viral moment during the India vs New Zealand match. Another heartwarming clip from Ind vs NZ World Cup semi-final match showcased the couple exchanging flying kisses.

Rohit Sharma's leadership led India to bat first at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Anushka Sharma, visibly invested in the game, breathed a sigh of relief when Virat Kohli survived a close appeal just two balls into his innings's was captured on camera. In a separate video, Virat was seen blowing a flying kiss to Anushka, who reciprocated the gesture from the stands looking chic in a floral outfit. Anushka opted for a yellow floral printed outfit and attended the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match at Wankhede Stadium where she continued to show unwavering support for the Indian cricket team.

Amid ongoing speculations about Anushka's pregnancy, the couple is rumored to be expecting their second child after the birth of their daughter, Vamika. Anushka's discreet public appearances have fueled these rumors, and sources suggest the couple will share the news formally at a later stage, mirroring their approach during Anushka's first pregnancy. Vamika, the couple's first child, was born on January 11, 2021, following their marriage in November 2017.

On the film front, Anushka Sharma is set to feature in Chakda Xpress, a biographical film centered around former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. As the cricketing world witnesses thrilling moments in the World Cup, Anushka's presence adds a personal touch to the excitement.