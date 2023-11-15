World cup: Rajinikanth heads to Mumbai ahead of the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand - watch
Published: 2 hours ago


Hyderabad: The highly anticipated semi-final clash between India and New Zealand, which is bound to leave mouths watering is scheduled to take place today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Among the crowd of spectators expected to attend the mega-event in Mumbai are renowned personalities including the legendary Rajinikanth, footballer David Beckham, business tycoon Nita Ambani, and many more. Departing from Chennai airport on Tuesday, actor Rajinikanth headed to Mumbai to witness the semifinal match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
On being asked by reporters at the airport, Rajinikanth briefly stated, "I am going to see the match." Rajnikant has been granted a Golden Ticket by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, allowing him to watch the match. An official from the Mumbai Cricket Association on Wednesday morning, three hours prior to the toss, and on the condition of anonymity said, "Rajnikant and Amitabh Bacchan will be watching the game. We are also expecting Allu Arjun to come and witness the first semi-final."
There are also reports circulating in the media that former English footballer David Beckham is likely to be present at the Wankhede stadium to witness this grand encounter. Beckham, who currently serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is currently in India to advocate for child rights and gender equality. Notably, other prominent personalities expected to grace the VVIP lounge include actors Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, all of whom will be there to cheer for team India.
This momentous occasion will see India taking on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. While the Kiwis hope to secure their third successive World Cup final, following their appearances in 2015 and 2019, India eagerly seeks to overcome the knockout hurdle that has prevented them from winning a major ICC title since 2013. Moreover, they face a formidable opponent in New Zealand, a team that has historically posed the most challenge to India in must-win matches. By triumphing over this familiar foe in Mumbai, India aims to secure their place as the first team to qualify for the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
