Hyderabad: Speculations about Anushka Sharma expecting her second child have been circulating on social media for quite some time now. Neither the actress nor her husband, Virat Kohli, has yet confirmed these reports. Nevertheless, fans are almost convinced as a viral video shows Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma accompanying her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, in Bengaluru, with a visible baby bump.

Following the viral video featuring the couple currently in Bengaluru, fans couldn't help but notice what they interpret as the "pregnancy walk." Anushka looks radiant in the video, donning a loose black dress with voluminous sleeves. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is seen wearing a grey t-shirt and beige pants.

According to a report by a media portal, photographers had also spotted the couple outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai a couple of weeks ago. It is reported that the couple kindly requested the paparazzi not to take their pictures there, promising an official announcement in due course as Anushka and Virat have always remained discreet regarding their private lives.

Fans are awaiting the day the couple makes a second pregnancy announcement just how they made one during the lockdown in 2020. The two were blessed with a daughter, whom they named Vamika.

On the professional front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she will portray former cricket player Jhulan Goswami, who spent 20 years playing for the Indian women's team. The film release directly on OTT. It will be the actor's big-screen comeback after a five year hiatus.