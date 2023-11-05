I LOVE YOU THROUGH THIS LIFE AND BEYOND ANUSHKA SHARMA WISHES HUBBY VIRAT KOHLI ON HIS BIRTHDAY HE RESPONDS

Hyderabad: On the occasion of star cricketer Virat Kohli's birthday, his biggest cheerleader and wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to pour heartfelt messages on him. Anushka shared a news grab of Virat Kohli in her birthday post, saying he is exceptional in everything he does. Virat turned 35 on November 5, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, the Pari actor wrote: "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat 🤔🤪😘😂 I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so ❤️🥹❤️ @virat.kohli"

The actor who never fails to flaunt her partner's achievements, did the same on his 35th birthday as well. Anushka posted a series of photos of the cricketer, including a cute selfie with him, with the sweet caption. Reacting to the touching birthday wish, Kohli commented on the post dedicated to him with a face palm, heart and dancing man emoticon.

On a personal note, Virat Kohli flew from Guwahati to Mumbai last month, apparently owing to a personal issue. As per reports, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are also expecting their second child. However, the celebrity pair is yet to respond to the rumours.