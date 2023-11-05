I love YOU through this life and beyond: Anushka Sharma wishes hubby Virat Kohli on his birthday; he responds
Published: 30 minutes ago
Hyderabad: On the occasion of star cricketer Virat Kohli's birthday, his biggest cheerleader and wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to pour heartfelt messages on him. Anushka shared a news grab of Virat Kohli in her birthday post, saying he is exceptional in everything he does. Virat turned 35 on November 5, 2023.
Taking to Instagram, the Pari actor wrote: "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat 🤔🤪😘😂 I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so ❤️🥹❤️ @virat.kohli"
The actor who never fails to flaunt her partner's achievements, did the same on his 35th birthday as well. Anushka posted a series of photos of the cricketer, including a cute selfie with him, with the sweet caption. Reacting to the touching birthday wish, Kohli commented on the post dedicated to him with a face palm, heart and dancing man emoticon.
On a personal note, Virat Kohli flew from Guwahati to Mumbai last month, apparently owing to a personal issue. As per reports, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are also expecting their second child. However, the celebrity pair is yet to respond to the rumours.
Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017 after dating for several years. The couple was blessed with a daughter January 2021, who they named Vamika. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, a sports biography, her first production since the birth of her daughter Vamika. The film is bases on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It went into production last year. The same year, the actress had a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, which was produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma.